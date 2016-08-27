Get yourself along to the Hartlepool dance school’s open night

Caring dance school students have given a funding boost to a Hartlepool charity.

And for those who would like to join the school, there’s an opportunity to look round at an open evening to be held on Monday night.

Representatives from the Amy Richardson Studios in Hartlepool held a nightly raffle during the week when its show called The Journey was on stage at the Town Hall Theatre in Raby Road.

The Journey was performed for a week in April and that meant a chance to raise money.

The amount gathered was £512.70 which was handed over to Janice Forbes from Hartlepool & District Hospice.

Dance school owner Amy Richardson said: “We would like to thank everybody who donated prizes and bought tickets.

“We have managed to raise a lot of money for our local hospice, who do an absolutely fantastic job. We try to support local charities wherever we can.”

The show was given its name to represent the journey the studios has been on since it opened three years ago, said Amy.

She told Dance Fever earlier this year: “I can’t believe the success that the school has achieved in such a short time. We now have 90 young people attending the studios every week. It really has been an exciting journey and one that I have loved from the beginning.”

Now the attention turns to the open evening and Amy is hoping to welcome newcomers on Monday.

She said: “The studios offer dance, musical theatre and fitness classes for all ages ranging from two years upwards.”

Classes lead to examinations, competitions or people can take them just for fun. “We can tailor a package that’s suitable for everyone,” said Amy.

“For further information please pop down to our open evening in our modern, secure studios in Whitby Street South on Monday between 4pm and 7pm.

“Have a look around, meet the staff and pick up a prospectus.”

The future also looks busy for the school which is getting ready to hold another production.

Amy added: “We have a busy few months coming up with our musical Chase the Day to stage, which was written and composed by one of our staff members Andy Carroll, and a cabaret evening to present.

“We look forward to meeting all current and new students and having another successful year at Amy Richardson Studios.”