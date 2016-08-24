Life-size Lemmy statue to grace his favourite LA bar

A life-size statue of the late Motorhead frontman Lemmy will be unveiled at one of Los Angeles' most famous bars.

The 6ft bronze sculpture of the British rock star is being installed at the Rainbow Bar and Grill on West Hollywood's Sunset Strip following his death in December.

Members of Motorhead are expected to join fans on Wednesday for the unveiling of the monument, which was built after a crowd-funding campaign raised more than 22,000 dollars (£16,600).

Lemmy's girlfriend Cheryl Keuleman said the Rainbow Bar was a fitting location to honour the Ace Of Spades singer because it was his "favourite place in the world".

She told the Press Association: "The Rainbow was Lemmy's home.

"One of Lemmy's worst fears was that when he died, the world would forget about him. He's now immortal. No one ever will forget about him because he was a god. He was a man, but he was a god."

Artist Travis Moore, who created the sculpture, said about 20 people worked on the statue and it took around five months to build.

"I think it looks a lot like him. It's a compelling image," he told the Press Association.

"The fans are going to be really excited to see this. We really have worked hard on this. There were times when we were riding people pretty hard because we wanted it to be perfect.

"I think it will offer some closure. I think Lemmy is finally home."

Lemmy, whose real name was Ian Kilmister, died just two days after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer on Boxing Day. The Stoke-born musician had celebrated his 70th birthday on Christmas Eve.

He died at his Los Angeles home on December 28, little more than a month after the death of Motorhead's first drummer Phil "Philthy Animal" Taylor.

Some of rock's biggest names lined up to pay tribute to Lemmy at a star-studded Hollywood funeral in January.

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash and Metallica members Lars Ulrich and Robert Trujillo attended the service, which was broadcast live on YouTube and watched by more than 280,000 Motorhead fans around the world.