Hartlepool dance winners named

It’s been quite a list of talent and here is the final instalment of our tribute to award-winning students from a Hartlepool academy.

We have been naming the shining lights at Miss Toni’s Academy of Music & Performing Arts who collected awards. Here are the remaining winners;

l Performing Arts Team Spirit Award – Kitty Skilbeck.

l Performing Arts Tiny Of The Year – Honey Gretton.

l Performing Arts Infant Of The Year – Jack ‘Jj’ Bentham.

l Performing Arts Junior Of The Year – Eden Mason.

l Vocalist Of Year 6 Under – Parker Croft.

l Vocalist Of Year 11 under – Megan Dougherty.

l Vocalist Of Year 12 over – Ellen Gowland.

l Guitar Student Of The Year – Charlie Edwards.

l Street Dancer Of The Year – Travis Jobling.

l Outstanding Achievement – Danielle Parker.

l Service To The School – Lydia Dunn/Lucy Kelly.

l The Performing Arts Scholarship - Jasmin Nichol.

l The Scholarship Award – Max Penfold.

l The Performing Arts Student Of Year – Nina Bunter.

l Student Of Year – Erin Gallagher-Smith.

