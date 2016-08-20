Hartlepool dance winners named

It’s been quite a list of talent and here is the final instalment of our tribute to award-winning students from a Hartlepool academy.
We have been naming the shining lights at Miss Toni’s Academy of Music & Performing Arts who collected awards. Here are the remaining winners;
l Performing Arts Team Spirit Award – Kitty Skilbeck.
l Performing Arts Tiny Of The Year – Honey Gretton.
l Performing Arts Infant Of The Year – Jack ‘Jj’ Bentham.
l Performing Arts Junior Of The Year – Eden Mason.
l Vocalist Of Year 6 Under – Parker Croft.
l Vocalist Of Year 11 under – Megan Dougherty.
l Vocalist Of Year 12 over – Ellen Gowland.
l Guitar Student Of The Year – Charlie Edwards.
l Street Dancer Of The Year – Travis Jobling.
l Outstanding Achievement – Danielle Parker.
l Service To The School – Lydia Dunn/Lucy Kelly.
l The Performing Arts Scholarship - Jasmin Nichol.
l The Scholarship Award – Max Penfold.
l The Performing Arts Student Of Year – Nina Bunter.
l Student Of Year – Erin Gallagher-Smith.
