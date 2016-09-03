Hartlepool girl gets role in smash-hit play

A delighted Hartlepool teenager has secured a leading role in a play which is about to go on tour.

Rose Allen, 13, will play the part of Poppy in the smash hit Grow Up Grandad, written and directed by Gordon Steel.

Rose Allen who is starring in a production of Grow Up Grandad.

The Steelworks Theatre Company production premiered at the Arc Theatre in Stockton last Autumn when Rose first played Poppy and got a wonderful response from audiences across Teesside.

This year, after another week long run at the Arc from Monday, September 5, it will embark on a Northern tour taking in theatres such as Waterside Arts Centre, Sale, Manchester and The Customs House, South Shields.

Overjoyed mum Katherine Allen, 46, who is a lecturer in Travel and Tourism at Hartlepool College of Further Education, said: “It is very exciting and we are very proud of her.

“It is a fabulous opportunity to be re-cast and Rose has learned so much from everyone - from the cast to Gordon. She has worked very hard.”

Rose who attends English Martyrs School and sixth Form College in Hartlepool, has had fantastic support.

Her drama teacher Charlotte Stevens said she was lost for words after watching the play last year. She described it as one of the most moving she had seen.

Grow Up Grandad is all about a troubled teen and her grumpy grandfather who are forced to live together when trouble arises in the family.

The pair clash but slowly begin to appreciate each other’s differences, before some shocking truths are revealed.

Rose is having to take some time off from her dancing academy whilst she performs.

Debbie Barrass, Principal of the Debbie Barrass Academy based in Hartlepool, described Rose as extremely talented and said she was looking forward to seeing her again in a fantastic production.

Rose herself said she could not believe that she had been given the opportunity to play such a fantastic part again especially as she was appearing alongisde the brilliant Simeon Truby who plays the Grandad.

She said Simon was an unbelievable actor and she has learnt so much from him and the whole company.

Rose said she was “grateful yet again for the amazing opportunity.”

It has already been a great year for Rose and her family. Her sister Grace, 16, who is also a student at English Martyrs, has just got great marks in her GCSE exams, much to the delight of mum Katherine and dad Peter, 50, who has his own business.

To book tickets to see Grow Up Grandad at the Arc, contact the theatre’s box office on (01642) 525199 or visit the website which can be found at www.arconline.co.uk