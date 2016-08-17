Meet the Hartlepool students who really rock at exams

Students at a Hartlepool academy have proved they really rock when it comes to exams.

Youngsters from Miss Toni’s Academy of Music & Performing Arts (MTA) have reason to celebrate after taking their Rock School vocal examinations.

They have passed with flying colours once again. MTA had students entered from their first grade one to their final grade 8 and every student passed with either a merit or distinction. Toni Parker-Harvey

MTA founder Toni Parker-Harvey said: “They have passed with flying colours once again. MTA had students entered from their first grade one to their final grade 8 and every student passed with either a merit or distinction.

“These exams are known as the toughest exams and have the highest pass with distinction mark, with students having to gain 90 marks or more to get a distinction.”

Rock school is the leading specialist contemporary arts awarding organisation. The exam board is known across the world and is the one of the most recognised music qualifications, said Toni.

She added: “RSL Graded Music Exams, Performance Arts Awards and Vocational Qualifications are taught the world over and are renowned for their practicality, flexibility and rigorous academic standards.”

As well as singing, exams are also held for instruments such as guitar, drums, piano and bass.

MTA students had to perform 5 songs from the syllabus and include elements of improvisation and vocal ad libbing to pass.

Toni said: “MTA had 14 students entered in this exam session and every one of them was over the moon with their results. A great deal of hard work and preparation had gone into the exam.”

Ellen Gowland, who was 15 when she took her grade 8 exam, got a merit and has also worked through every one of the eight tests. She has passed each with either a merit or distinction.

Toni said: “She has been an MTA student for 9 years and has also taken exams in musical theatre and classical trinity vocal exams

Ellen said: “I feel incredibly happy to have passed all my exams and my grade 8 is such a huge achievement and means a lot to me. My singing teacher Toni has been so amazingly supportive to me now for almost a decade and I can not thank her enough for everything she is amazing at what she does.”