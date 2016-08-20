Open day for would-be students to find out more

A performing arts academy is opening its doors for people to find out more.

The Val Armstrong School of Performing Arts, based in Whitby Street South, Hartlepool, is planning an open day on Sunday, September 4, from 4pm to 6pm.

Academy owner Val Armstrong said: “On this day people can come along and meet our new team member along with the remaining members of the faculty.”

The academy is also the home of the Urban Rockz and boys department and has enjoyed huge success in recent years. Val won the Lifetime Contribution honour at this year’s Best of Hartlepool Awards.

Judges heard how she “brought so much love, affected so many people, and made such a difference to young lives in Hartlepool.

Her dance school had nine students who had appeared in the West End production of Billy Elliot.

Numerous other students have represented her academy in modelling and acting commercials throughout Europe.

As well as hosting an open day, the academy’s students are also “working for our new spectacular production for February next year,” Val added.

