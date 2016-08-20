Supa performances from a Hartlepool dance school

What a show that was – and it was only one part of a busy agenda for a Hartlepool dance school.

It’s been a fantastic period for JLM Dance in the town, and there’s more on the way.

The school has also called for new students to come forward and join classes which were expected to start soon.

Dance school owner Jemma Mudd said: “We had a really successful show last month and raised over £400 towards our school fund, which will go towards new equipment within the school.

“Children from two years to adults took part in the show, and the feedback received was phenomenal.”

But Jemma said it was only one part of a packed itinerary. “This was a very busy time for JLM as three weeks later, we had our third match at the regional Supadance league.”

The academy’s senior team finished in the top three while the juvenile team took first place in their category.

Jemma added: “It means it has put us on top of the leader board to win this season’s league. This was a really hard competition and I was thrilled with the results. All of our students worked so hard on new routines in such a short space of time.”

Next in line for the JLM students is examinations.

“JLM are working hard for exams next month,” said Jemma. “These exams are really important for a some of our juveniles as they attempt to move up and pass into a different section for next year’s competitions.

“We are also busy practising for our biggest competition of the year.”

It will be held at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool and will pit JLM students against dancers from other schools around Europe, Jemma added.

“Everyone is really looking forward to it. We have the largest amount of people we have ever had competing at Blackpool this year, which we are really excited about.”

She said she was looking forward to sharing the experience with them.

“The school is growing all the time and we now have two new teachers joining the team.

“This will enable us to put more lessons on for absolute beginner children and adults and advanced students.”

Jemma urged anyone interested to get in touch soon as she was expecting a surge in demand, particularly when the next series of the hit BBC show Strictly Come Dancing gets under way.

She said: “We are encouraging new people to come and join the school, especially in the run up to Strictly, where we always see an increase in numbers, but are always limited.”

