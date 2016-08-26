Order a pint at Sunderland Empire - without leaving your seat

Sick of queues at the bar?

Now you can order your pint at Sunderland Empire - without leaving your seat.

Ordertorium, a new technology app is set to be rolled out at Sunderland Empire which will give patrons the opportunity to have a cold beverage, ice cream or snack delivered to their seat.

The app is part of an investment programme at the Empire, which includes proposals to create a bistro, as well as the repair of the Terpischore statue which blew off the tower in high winds.

Ordertorium, which successfully runs at Ambassador Theatre Group (ATG) West End theatres and a selection of regional theatres, will be launched at Sunderland Empire ready for the autumn season.

The app can be downloaded now in time for the launch on Tuesday, September 26 for that evening’s performance of Ghost the Musical.

The app can be downloaded ahead of arrival to the theatre (or you can wave your menu in the air ahead of the performance and interval) and gives patrons the option to pre-book and pay for a range of drinks and snacks either from home or from the comfort of your seat in the auditorium.

A member of staff will then deliver direct to the seat pre-show and during the interval.

To take advantage of free seat delivery with no queues you can download the app for free by searching ATG on the Apple App Store or via Android App on Google play.

A spokesperson for Ambassador Theatre Groups (ATG) said: “Investment in rolling out the ordertorium project is part of a substantial capital improvement plan which has been budgeted for Sunderland Empire for 2016/17 as part of Ambassador Theatre Groups ongoing commitment to invest into capital projects to enhance customer experience.

“Investment will be committed to a number of other refurbishments front of house including the Dress Circle bar and proposed new Bistro, Ambassador Boxes, and the façade repairs project that includes repair of the Terpsichore statue damaged in high winds.”

Ben Phillips, general manager, Sunderland Empire said: “We are delighted that we are one of the regional venues set to roll out Ordertorium this September. We have a range of bespoke packages and experiences available to enhance the theatre experience and we are excited to launch Ordertorium which aims to make the visit to our beautiful Edwardian theatre even more special and relaxing.”