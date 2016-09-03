Back in with both feet

The nation’s love aﬀair with Cold Feet began in 1997 when the television audience was ﬁrst introduced to friends Adam and Rachel, Pete and Jenny, Karen and David.

Thirty-three episodes and ﬁve series later our favourite couples have earned themselves a place in television history.

Cold Feet is undoubtedly one of the UK’s most popular comedy dramas, achieving both critical and ratings success as well as numerous awards for its truthful depiction of friendships, relationships, parenthood and love.

We rejoin the characters in 2016 with stories written and conceived once again by Mike Bullen.

It’s been over ten years since we last caught up with the lives of Adam, Pete, Jenny, Karen and David and although many things have changed, deep down they haven’t. Older, but not necessarily wiser, the gang are reunited when Adam returns from working abroad to make an announcement but not everyone is as thrilled as he is.

Pete and Jenny have their own worries. Victims of the economic downturn, working two jobs to make ends meet, Pete is losing his zest for life. Jenny’s work as an Events Organiser is hardly raking it in. The only couple to have stood the test of time, theirs is a marriage set in stone, one which others aspire to, isn’t it?

Meanwhile, David’s marriage to his divorce Lawyer, Robyn has run its course. His professional life also leaves a lot to be desired and David is all too aware of the bright young things in the oﬃce ready to jump into his swivel chair. As the pressure of work and his expensive lifestyle mounts, can David retain his professional status without resorting to dirty tricks?

Karen on the other hand appears sorted; her marriage to David well behind her, she’s successfully climbed the ladder at work and raised three children almost singlehandedly. But it won’t be too long before the kids ﬂy the nest and at work she’s hit a glass ceiling. So what’s next?

Content and conﬁdent, Karen stopped looking for love years ago, but the question is; has love stopped looking for her?

As the series develops we follow the highs and lows of these much loved characters as they, like us, continue to ﬁnd their way in life.

Creator of Cold Feet, Mike Bullen, said: “This feels like the right time to revisit these characters, as they tip-toe through the mineﬁeld of middle age. They’re 50, but still feel 30, apart from on the morning amer the night before, when they really feel their age. They’ve still got lots of life to look forward to, though they’re not necessarily the years one looks forward to!”

Cold Feet will also introduce viewers to actor and Radio 1 presenter, Ceallach Spellman who plays Matthew, the teenage son of Adam and Rachel. Other actors joining with signiﬁcant roles include Leanne Best, Karen David, Art Malik, James Bolam and Robert Webb.

Filmed on location in Manchester the new series has been directed by Terry McDonough, Juliet May and Jamie Jay Johnson and produced by Rebecca Ferguson.

We caught a quick chat with sta James Nesbitt.

Q: Why did you want to return to Cold Feet?

“I never thought we would do it again. Then I opened the script and thought, ‘Oh my God, there they are.’ Enough time had gone by. Those familiar, yet distant, characters leapt oﬀ the page and they still had something to say. It was fascinating to see them amer that gap of time, where their lives were and where they were going to go. The new dynamics with the children and yet the familiar friendship. So I thought all the ingredients were there to have another crack at it. The script was the hook.

“Mike Bullen’s scripts are brilliant. It’s easy to forget just how innovative Cold Feet was at the time. And I think that magic is still there. Mike is an intelligent writer. He’s able to take ordinary people and put them in extraordinary circumstances. A very clever, accessible writer with Cold Feet in his DNA.”

Q: Was it easy to recall the cast chemistry?

“There was a bit of trepidation because we hadn’t really seen each other for a long time. Many, many years for some of them. So we didn’t know what to expect. And it was a relief, which then turned into joy as we were ﬁlming, that actually it seemed we had only been away a couple of months and we got on so well. Cold Feet was as happy this time as it’s ever been, if not the happiest."

Cold Feet is on Monday on ITV at 9pm

