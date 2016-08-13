World champion to visit Hartlepool dance school

A dance school has lined up a wonderful itinerary of events which includes competitions, shows and a visit from a world champion.

An exciting summer at KR Dance is continuing this month with a workshop from Eleiyah Navis on August 21. She will be at the studio in Dalton Street in Hartlepool, from 1pm.

As always, KR Dance has raised the bar once again with even more variety, professional choreography, special effects, exciting new aerial performances including once again something never seen before on theTown hall stage Sophie Barker

The cost of taking part is £30 per person, and spokesman Sophie Barker said “all welcome from other dance schools and academies.

“Eleiyah is a star of Dance Mums UK and is also an ambassador for California Kisses, 2tonefit and Capezio.”

Sophie said it was “a great opportunity for dancers to gain some training and experience from a world champion dancer.”

The school has also just held its performance of Hairspray at the Town Hall Theatre and dance school owner Kim Ross praised her “hardworking students” for “putting together an entire West End style show.”

Another forthcoming event is a photoshoot “set up to give more KR Dance students the opportunity to take part in a professional dance photoshoot with Simon Wright Of GB Dance Stars UK who we have previously visited earlier this year,” said Sophie.

“Two of Kim’s students were also specially selected to attend his studio by Simon himself for some extra test photo shoots one on one. This is a great achievement for the studio and hope to be the start of more great work with GB dance stars.”

KR Dance is also preparing for its Christmas pantomime Aladdin on December 10 with more details to come - including times and a venue - on the school’s Facebook page.

Sophie said: “This will be a chance for the musical theatre students to showcase their singing, dancing and acting skills and will be getting us in the Christmas spirit with some good old fashioned “panto” fun, including our very own pantomime dame.”

Kim also planned to take a group of students to their very first competition in Middlesbrough. Sophie added: “This is something very new to KR Dance and will be an opportunity for those students who would like to try competing in the dance world to gain some confidence and experience in this. Kim and the students are very excited about this new venture and hope it will be the start of more great successes for the studio.”

On top of all that, the studio is also planning for a production next year.

It will be called Untouchable and will be held from April 5 to April 8 next year, at the Town Hall Theatre in Raby Road.