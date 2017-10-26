9 North East events to get you spooked this Halloween

Be afraid, be very afraid, North East attractions have been taken over by witches, wizards and things that go bump in the night this weekend.
We’ve rounded up nine of the top events taking place for Halloween. Prepare to be spooked!
Be afraid, be very afraid, North East attractions have been taken over by witches, wizards and things that go bump in the night this weekend.
We’ve rounded up nine of the top events taking place for Halloween. Prepare to be spooked!
Almost Done!
Registering with Hartlepool Mail means you're ok with our terms and conditions.