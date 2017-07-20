Billingham festival to stage premiere of ice dance spectacular

Have your say

The premiere of an ice skating, dance and music spectacular is coming to Billingham next month.

Billingham International Folklore Festival of World Dance, in partnership with Balbir Singh Dance, will present its ‘Peacock Lake’ show at Billingham Forum Ice Arena on August 19 and 20.

Coming from an ice skating background and being very passionate about dance, it was always my dream to combine ice skating and dance in a spectacular show with live music. Olga Maloney

Peacock Lake is a modern take on Tchaikovsky’s classic ballet Swan Lake, performed to live music and featuring international stars of ice skating. The performances will bring the festival to a close.

Olga Maloney, artistic director of Billingham International Folklore Festival, said: “The idea to create a production combining dance and ice skating came after our successful collaboration with Balbir Singh Dance Company during Billingham International Festival of World Dance in 2016, presenting Synchronised, a pool-based spectacular to a sell-out audience.

“The international nature of our festival allows for the integration of world music and dance performances into the production, making it a truly unique multicultural event and creating an unforgettable experience for both our audience and all the participants.”

Peacock Lake premieres at Billingham Forum Ice Arena at 7.30pm on August 19, with a second performance the next day at 4pm.

Tickets cost £10 for adults and £6 for children under 16.

Tickets can be bought by calling 01642 551381 or 01642 553220, or visiting www.billinghamfestival.co.uk/store.