PICTURE SPECIAL: Iain captures Hartlepool Marina in all its glory

Who would have one small area of Hartlepool could provide the setting for such a wonderful selection of photographs?

Iain Doherty caught Hartlepool Marina in its best light when he took this series of shots.

The fiery sky makes for great colour on the water.

The wonderful colours of the sun set off the boats and waters in a beautiful way.

We thank him for another wonderful set of pictures and hope it inspires others to submit their own photographs.

We would love to hear from more people who want to see their work online.

To get involved, email us up to 10 pictures plus your name, age, address, and a few details about your family, occupation and hobbies.

The waterside bandstand and walkway.

Send your pictures to chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk or call him on (0191) 501 7473.

Berthed up with HMS Trincomalee and the Maritime Experience in the background.

Office blocks provide the backdrop for this view from Navigation Point.