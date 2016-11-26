Well done to the Hartlepool schools for their dance support

A dance school owner has praised Hartlepool’s schools for embracing a new initiative.

KR Dance Studios, which is based in Dalton Street, is proposing its first ever Winter Intensive event between December 18 and December 20.

Owner Kim Ross said: “Our first dance winter intensive this year is nearly sold out thanks to the overwhelming support from local schools.

“After contacting secondary schools in the town, every single school has allowed children to be absent from classes on the last two days of term in order to attend this event.

“As a dance school we feel this is a huge step in the right direction for local authority schools to realise the importance that vocational training within the arts is to a lot of youngsters.

“Those who are attending the three-day event will not be disappointed with some of the industry’s top choreographers travelling from around the UK to teach the students at KR Dance Studios in Hartlepool.”

The visiting experts include;

l Fabiane Leame from London teaching lyrical jazz fusion;

l Emily Charlton, winner of the 2016 Barbers Sharples Choreography Award, teaching modern/jazz technique;

l Marvyn Charles teaching a commercial/street masterclass.

Kim added: “There will also be pop up shops from MadMia dance socks, dance wear and also photographers on the day.

“Children will also receive a certificate of attendance to pop into their achievement file. With only 40 places available we are very nearly sold out.

“We are very happy to accept children from all dance schools with permission from their teachers.”

Those interested can find the event on the KR Dance Studios Facebook page.

KR Dance is also offering a new initiative. Kim explained: “We will be only the third studio in the UK to offer Bungee Dance. It will be coming to the studios in January.”

“This class allows you to learn jumps, drops and turns in a safe and welcoming environment. All moves can be connected to create a simple routine to music.

“However no dance experience is necessary, as everything will be broken down step by step. The class is also a fantastic way to get fit and toned due to the isometric movements created in short, sharp bursts. It is also great for those with joint problems as the bungee can take some of your body weight when training.”