Bonfire Night 2016: What's on in the North East

The countdown is on to one of the most dazzling times of year - Bonfire Night!
Celebrations for November 5 are just around the corner, so it's time to get organised and decide which firework display or event you're going to.
There are loads of events across the North East region for you this autumn, all you have to do is choose.
Take a look at our events list to see what's on
COUNTY DURHAM
Beamish Hall, November 4, from 6pm
HARTLEPOOL
Hartlepool Fireworks & Music Spectacular at Seaton Carew seafront: November 5. From 4pm, display 6.30pm
NEWCASTLE AND GATESHEAD
Saltwell Park: November 5, 5.30pm and display at 7.30pm
Ouseburn Fireworks at City Stadium: November 4, from 6pm
NORTH TYNESIDE
Segedunum Roman Fort, Wallsend: November 3, 6.30pm
The Links, Whitley Bay: November 6, 7pm
SOUTH TYNESIDE
Ocean Beach, South Shields: November 6, 6.30pm and 8pm
SUNDERLAND
Hetton Lyons Cricket Club: November 5, 6pm for 7pm
Ashbrooke Cricket Club: November 5, 6pm for 7.30pm
City of Sunderland Seafront Illuminations: November 5, 9.30pm
Houghton Ruby Club: November 6, 7pm