Bonfire Night 2016: What's on in the North East

The countdown is on to one of the most dazzling times of year - Bonfire Night!

Celebrations for November 5 are just around the corner, so it's time to get organised and decide which firework display or event you're going to.

There are loads of events across the North East region for you this autumn, all you have to do is choose.

Take a look at our events list to see what's on - and don't forget to let us know if there's an event near you so we can add it in!

COUNTY DURHAM

Beamish Hall, November 4, from 6pm

HARTLEPOOL

Hartlepool Fireworks & Music Spectacular at Seaton Carew seafront: November 5. From 4pm, display 6.30pm

NEWCASTLE AND GATESHEAD

Saltwell Park: November 5, 5.30pm and display at 7.30pm

Ouseburn Fireworks at City Stadium: November 4, from 6pm

NORTH TYNESIDE

Segedunum Roman Fort, Wallsend: November 3, 6.30pm

The Links, Whitley Bay: November 6, 7pm

SOUTH TYNESIDE

Ocean Beach, South Shields: November 6, 6.30pm and 8pm

SUNDERLAND

Hetton Lyons Cricket Club: November 5, 6pm for 7pm

Ashbrooke Cricket Club: November 5, 6pm for 7.30pm

City of Sunderland Seafront Illuminations: November 5, 9.30pm

Houghton Ruby Club: November 6, 7pm