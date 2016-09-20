Brave Bradley Lowery set to have a ball in Lamborghini ride

Brave Bradley Lowery will be the guest of honour at a ball expected to raise thousands of pounds for his potentially life-saving US treatment.

The five-year-old will be whisked from his Blackhall home in a Lamborghini to the Stadium of Light on Friday night where he will be greeted by superheroes from Make My Day events for a red carpet spectacular being held in his honour.

Bradley Lowery

Although £700,000 has been raised to pay for immunotherapy treatment in Bradley’s on-going fight with neuroblastoma, more funds need to be raised to pay for flights, accommodation and any additional treatment he may need whilst in the States.

The HU3F8 treatment is not available in the UK, but has offered a glimmer of hope in the Lowery family’s battle to save their son.

Touched by the youngster’s plight, a host of luxury raffle prizes including a car, holiday to Sorrento, a £1,000 Home Living voucher, VIP tables for Tup Tup Palace nightclub in Newcastle and prizes from Bidvest and SAFC have been donated for the ball.

Entertainment will come in the form of fireworks, casino tables and performances from Make My Day Events, Benidorm star Shaun Foster Conley and Geoff Mull from the X Factor, while Sheb’s Autograph Hire is providing luxury travel for Bradley and his family.

Around 500 people will be attending the event, which sold out three days after tickets went on sale, with £15,000 already raised through ticket sales and donations prior to the event.

The ball is the brainchild of businesswomen Jolene Casey from The Pussydoll Palace, Paula Thompson from Ancient to Modern Interiors and Helena Ganley from Thompson Waste Centre who have led a fundraising committee for Bradley.

Helena said: “It was Jolene and Paula who came up with the initial idea, they came across Bradley’s story on Facebook and were so touched by it they wanted to do something to help.

“Then they got local businesses involved and there’s about ten of us on the committee now. It’s such a heart-felt story, people have been so generous with the raffle prizes, we have 250 altogether now.

“It’s great that the £700,000 has been raised but we want to make sure his family can have peace of mind while he’s over there and will be able to give him everything he needs.”

She added: “We booked the event with the stadium just three weeks ago with the understanding that Bradley could be mascot. Bradley was then offered the chance to be mascot at the Everton game, which has really helped to raise the campaign’s profile.”

Bradley was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in 2013 and underwent gruelling chemotherapy and numerous operations. Though it was hoped he was in remission, his family were dealt a devastating blow when doctors broke the news it had returned in 2015.

The youngster is still undergoing chemotherapy at Newcastle’s RVI hospital in a bid to halt the progression of the cancer before his trip to the US.

•Follow Bradley’s story and donate on his Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/BradleyLowerysFightAgainstNeuroblastoma/