3 Pumpkin recipes to try this Halloween

Pumpkins are not just Halloween decorations, but are a tasty and versatile vegetable which can be cooked in lots of delicious ways.

Cheap, nutritious, delicious, pumpkins are a great source of vitamins A and C, iron and riboflavin.

Here are a few quick to prepare recipes to tuck into for inspiration.

TASTY PUMPKIN SOUP

Toasty and hearty, this simple yet delicious pumpkin soup is perfect after carving the pumpkins with your family and friends.

Ingredients (Serves 4)

250g butter

1 small onion, diced finely

800g pumpkin, peeled and cut into chunk

1-2 tsp runny honey

15g grated root ginger

1 Knorr Vegetable Stock Cube/ Vegetable Stock Pot dissolved in 750ml boiling water

100ml single cream

Black pepper, to taste

2 tbsp freshly chopped coriander (optional)

Toppings

Pumpkin seeds saved from pumpkin

Drizzle of cream

Salt, to taste

Pepper, to taste

Method

Preheat the oven to 200oC. Lay foil on an oven safe dish and spread the pumpkin seeds, add a splash of olive oil, salt, and pepper to taste. Put in oven to toast for 40 minutes.

Melt the butter in a large saucepan. Add the onions and pumpkin and cook on medium heat for 3-4 minutes until the vegetables soften but do not brown.

Add the honey, ginger, and Knorr Vegetable Stock and bring to the boil. Simmer for 15-20 minutes until the pumpkin is soft.

Stir in most of the single cream and place in a food processor. Blend until smooth. Season to taste with black pepper.

Serve garnished with a swirl of the remaining single cream, a sprinkle of coriander if desired, and the toasted pumpkin seeds.

Tips for a delicious experience

Great served with a chunk of granary bread. Try giving this great soup a touch of heat by adding 1 finely chopped red chilli and one crushed clove of garlic in with the onions.

A quick video how to prepare.

SIMPLE PUMPKIN PIE

With only 20 minutes of preparation time, this tasty pumpkin pie is really quick and easy to make.

It has a delicious soft texture and the mix of allspice, cinnamon and ginger bring out a richer taste in the pumpkin.

After running around after little devils, it’s a little slice of heaven.

Ingredients

Pastry

175 g plain flour, sieved

85 g Flora Buttery

25 g (1oz) caster sugar

1 egg yolk

1 tablespoon water

Filling

200 g light brown sugar

0.5 tsp salt

1.5 tsp ground cinnamon

0.125 tsp ground allspice

0.5 tsp ground ginger

2 large eggs

450 g cooked pumpkin, mashed

375 ml milk

Method

Rub the Flora into the flour until mixture resembles fine breadcrumbs. Stir in the sugar, then add egg yolk and water and mix to a firm dough.

Knead lightly and roll out to line a 22cm0 flan case. Bake “blind” in preheated oven 200° C, 180° C fan, Gas mark 6 for 10 minutes.

While the pastry case is baking you can prepare the filling. Combine sugar, salt and spices in small bowl; set aside.

Using an electric mixer, beat the eggs with the pumpkin. Add the sugar mixture and beat again until combined.

Mix in the milk. Pour the filling into the pie crust and put back into the oven.

After 15 minutes turn the temperature down to 180° C, 160° C fan, Gas mark 4 and bake for a further 45 minutes or until the filling is set and you can insert a knife into the centre and it comes out clean.

Remove from the oven and leave to cool on a wire rack.

CRUSTED PUMPKIN WEDGES

You can use all kinds of pumpkin to make these delicious wedges. Perfect served with chimmi churri for a light dinner.

Ingredients

700g pumpkin (skin on)

50g Parmesan, grated

20g dried white breadcrumbs

6 tbsp finely chopped parsley

2½ tsp finely chopped thyme

Grated zest of 2 large lemons

2 garlic cloves, crushed

60ml olive oil

Salt and white pepper

Method

Preheat the oven to 190° C . Cut the pumpkin into 1cm thick slices and lay them flat, cut-side down, on a baking sheet that has been lined with greaseproof paper.

Mix together in a small bowl the Parmesan, breadcrumbs, parsley, thyme, half the lemon zest, the garlic, a tiny amount of salt (remember, the Parmesan is salty) and some pepper.

Brush the pumpkin generously with olive oil and sprinkle with the crust mix, making sure the slices are covered with a nice, thick coating. Gently pat the mix down a little.

Place the pan in the oven and roast for about 30 minutes, or until the pumpkin is tender: stick a little knife in one wedge to make sure it has softened and is cooked through.

If the topping starts to darken too much during cooking, cover loosely with foil.

Serve with chimmi churri.

Find more recipes on hubbub.org.uk