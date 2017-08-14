Asda and Lidl recall steak bakes and pasties over glass fragment fears

Have your say

Asda and Lidl have recalled a range of pastry products over fears they may contain glass fragments.

The Food Standards Agency issued a safety notice over the weekend about several baked goods.

They include steak slices, chicken and mushroom slices, minced beef and onion slices, cheese and onion pasties, chicken and bacon slices, chicken tikka slices and sausage and bean slices.

They are all manufactured by Peter’s Food Service and sold under the Peter’s brand, as well as Lidl's Chef Select and Asda brands .

The Food Standards Agency notice said: “If you have bought any of the above products do not eat them.

"Instead, return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund.

”No other Peter's Food Service Ltd batches or products are known to be affected."

The full list of affected products:

Asda 2 Peppered Steak Slices

Pack size: 2 x 150 grams

Use-by date: 19 August 2017

Batch code: L6 220

Asda 2 Peppered Steak Slices

Pack size: 2 x 150 grams

Use-by date: 20 August 2017

Batch code: L6 221

Asda 2 Steak Slices

Pack size: 2 x 150 grams

Use-by date: 19 August 2017

Batch code: L6 220

Asda 2 Steak Slices

Pack size: 2 x 150 grams

Use-by date: 20 August 2017

Batch code: L6 221

Lidl Chef Select 2 Chicken and Mushroom Slices

Pack size: 2 x 150 grams

Use-by date: 20 August 2017

Batch code: L6 220

Lidl Chef Select 2 Minced Beef and Onion Slices

Pack size: 2 x 150 grams

Use-by date: 20 August 2017

Batch code: L6 220

Peter's Deli Cheese and Onion Pasty

Pack size: 150 grams

Use-by date: 20 August 2017

Batch code: L6 220

Peter's Cheese and Onion Pasty

Pack size: 150 grams

Use-by date: 20 August 2017

Batch code: L6 220

Peter's Premier Chicken and Bacon Slice

Pack size: 180 grams

Use-by date: 21 August 2017

Batch code: L6 221

Peter's Premier Chicken Tikka Slice

Pack size: 180 grams

Use-by date: 20 August 2017

Batch code: L6 220

Peter's Premier Chicken Tikka Slice

Pack size: 180 grams

Use-by date: 21 August 2017

Batch code: L6 221

Peter's Premier Sausage and Bean Slice

Pack size: 180 grams

Use-by date: 20 August 2017

Batch code: L6 220

Peter's Premier Steak Slice

Pack size: 180 grams

Use-by date: 20 August 2017

Batch code: L6 220