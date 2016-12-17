Big interview: Jamie Oliver's Christmas family feast

Jamie Oliver has written enough cookbooks to fill a small library, but, rather shockingly, not once has culinary maestro penned a ‘pukka’ festive tome. (No really, there’s no point dashing to check your bookcase.)

So why now?

“It was like a howler right in front of me - I mean it’s the time of year when people who don’t cook, cook,” exclaims the 41-year-old. “I know for a fact, certainly since social media, people are nervous. Everyone is trying to up their game!”

And “the more kids, the more stressful”, he adds with a smirk. And if anyone should know about the pressure of feeding the masses, it’s Oliver, who has five children with wife Jools - the latest edition being their baby son, River Rocket, born this summer.

But he’s adamant catering for your clan at Christmas - however big or small - can be hassle-free and fun. And as for his opting to release this book now, when he’s arguably busier than ever: “You only get to do one in your life,” he says, “so it feels like a good time to do it.”

Oliver describes the book as “half greatest hits” - taking a nostalgic look back his near on 20-year-career - while the other half knits together what people really want and what they need.

“We titillate to get them excited about how they can swap out and change a few things,” he says. “So it was really nice process.”

Jamie Oliver’s Christmas Cookbook is also intended to be the ultimate Yuletide companion: a mix of classic recipes for the big day and beyond, as well as loads of delicious ideas for edible gifts, party food, a whole chapter dedicated to potatoes (“It’s like food porn. I’ve got to unpack such a lot of baggage”), and new ways to scoff the leftovers.

And in typical Oliver fashion - the busy father, whose career catapulted to then-unimaginable heights after his debut TV series, The Naked Chef, back in 1999, now heads his own Fifteen restaurant chain, writes for publications around the world, fronts numerous TV shows and campaigns and has single-handedly revolutionised home-cooking - it should evoke minimal stress.

“Even though it’s Christmas, it underpins the challenge of cooking at any time of year,” says the friendly Essex-born star, who reveals that this year, he’s set to have an Oliver-only

Christmas Day, fuelled by traditions, but plans to “go big” with the rest of the family on Boxing Day.

“Really, if the meat is diligently and brilliantly cooked, if the gravy is bad-ass, and the potatoes are extraordinary, that’s Christmas done,” he assures. “Everything else is just kind of... gravy!

“The nice thing about this book is you’ve got full permission to go nuts.”