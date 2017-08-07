Could you eat this foot-long sausage roll?

Have your say

Can't stop at just one sausage roll? Then this is the treat for you.

Morrisons has launched what is believed to be the largest sausage roll in the UK, measuring a foot long.

It weighs nearly half a kilogram, and has hit the supermarket today at an introductory price of £1.

The beast of a snack was created in response to customer requests for a bigger version of the British classic.

Philippa Shaw, Morrisons pie and pastry expert, said: “We sell one million freshly baked sausage rolls-a-week but customers have asked for one that is even bigger.

"So we created this foot-long version. With the start of the football season approaching, we’re hoping our Foot Long Sausage Roll will be making its way to the top of the snack league table."

The jumbo pastry is available from the supermarket's Pie Shop counter.