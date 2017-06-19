Curry House of the Year top 10: Pick Hartlepool's winner

Come on all you curry connoisseurs – we need you to pick your overall winner.

You’ve sampled the sensations, textures and flavours of your favourite local spice restaurants and ground them down to the supreme top 10 for Curry House of the Year.

Pick your favourite!

Now you tell us who deserves to be crowned the winner!

To vote, buy a copy of your Mail and post us the coupon stating the full name, address and voting number of your favourite from the list.

Closing date for votes is 10am on Friday, July 7, 2017.

Please note, unfortunately we cannot accept any photocopied or defaced coupons, or coupons delivered by hand or after the closing date.

The coupon will be in the paper every day for two weeks.

TOP 10 FINALISTS

HML001. Indian Cottage, 41 York Rd, Hartlepool.

HML002. Dilshad Tandoori, 49-50, Church St, Hartlepool.

HML008. Veer, Navigation Point, Middleton Rd, Hartlepool.

HML009. Seaton Tandoori, 31 The Front, Seaton Carew, Hartlepool

HML010. Saffron Express, 88 York Rd, Hartlepool.

HML011. Kings Bar, Navigation Point, Hartlepool Marina, Middleton Rd, Hartlepool.

HML012. Mumbai Majestic Indian Dining, Best Western Grand Hotel, Swainson St, Hartlepool.

HML013. Mahils, Durham Way, Peterlee.

HML016. The Balti, 7A Murray St, Hartlepool.

HML017. The Golden Gate, 74 Church Street, Hartlepool.