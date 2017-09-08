It's time to start the Christmas shop because Sainsbury's is stocking mince pies

The summer holidays are done and dusted - so it's officially time to start thinking about Christmas.

And one of the best things about the approaching festive season? Obviously it's mince pies. But do you think September is too early to enjoy the treat?

It feels like the Christmas shopping (food, presents and all the above) starts earlier every year - but when can we officially start snacking on a Terry's Chocolate Orange (we know they're available all year round, but they aren't the same in summer), a pig in blanket (same) or the juicy, buttery, perhaps icing-topped mince pie?

Some Sainsbury's branches are already stocking mince pies - so if you're a fan, make sure you load up and start snacking early.

Let us know if you think it's too soon!