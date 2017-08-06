Recipe of the week: Apple, blackberry and blueberry Bircher muesli

Have your say

If you’re bored of eating the same old breakfast, try this fruity Bircher muesli for a change.

I included it as part of my recent 14-Day Shred programme and it was a winner with everyone! This recipe makes five portions.

Ingredients:

250g rolled oats (use gluten-free if needed)

125ml chilled apple and pear juice

550ml almond milk

1-2 medium Cox or Braeburn apples, cored and coarsely grated

60g Medjool dates, pitted and finely chopped

125g blackberries

125g blueberries

2 tbsp mixed seeds (such as linseed and chia seeds)

3 tbsp date or maple syrup

Instructions:

In a bowl, mix together the oats with the apple and pear juice, almond milk, grated apple and dates.

Using the back of a fork, gently squash half of the blackberries and blueberries, then stir into the mixture.

Divide the mixture between five air tight containers (or bowls covered with cling film) and leave in the fridge to soak for at least four hours, or preferably overnight.

When ready to serve, top with the remaining fruit, seeds and a drizzle of syrup.

Your trainer: Graham Low, owner of East Coast Fitness, is an award-winning personal trainer based in Seaham.

The ex-professional footballer was nominated for the Small Business of the Year and Leisure Awards at the Sunderland Echo Portfolio Awards last year.

Graham won the Leisure Award at the North East Hotels Association Awards while working as gym manager at Seaham Hall in 2012.

For personal training, boot camps, small group training and online programmes email graham@eastcoast-fitness.com or visit www.eastcoast-fitness.com