Recipe: Tortilla pizza

If you love pizza and haven’t tried tortilla pizzas yet, you must give this recipe a go!

They contain way less calories than normal pizzas and taste just as good. They only take a few minutes to put together and take eight minutes to cook!

Will you be having a go at the pizza?

Tortilla pizza recipe ingredients:

One wholemeal tortilla

One tbsp tomato puree

Dried oregano (optional)

Hand full of mozzarella cheese, grated

Topping of your choice (if you choose meat make sure it’s pre-cooked because the pizzas are only in the oven for eight minutes).

Instructions:

Pre-heat oven to 200 degrees.

Lay the tortilla on a pizza tray and spread the tomato puree evenly over the tortilla using the back of a spoon.

Sprinkle over the oregano if using. Then spread the grated mozzarella evenly over the pizza and finish by placing your toppings on top.

Place in the oven for eight to 10 minutes and then enjoy!

Your Trainer: Graham Low, owner of East Coast Fitness, is an award-winning personal trainer based in Seaham. The ex-professional footballer was nominated for the Small Business of the Year and Leisure Awards at the Sunderland Echo Portfolio Awards last year. Graham won the Leisure Award at the North East Hotels Association Awards while working as gym manager at Seaham Hall in 2012. For personal training, boot camps, small group training and online programmes email graham@eastcoast-fitness.com or visit the website here.