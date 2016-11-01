Sky's the limit for new craft ale made using water harvested from clouds

A craft brewer has created an innovative ale using water harvested from clouds.

Innis & Gunn uses a specially-created airborne device fitted with a turbine and condenser that sucks the moisture directly from clouds.

The device used by Innis & Gunn. Picture: Press Association.

A four-person team flew the device over the Devil's Beef Tub hollow in hills near Moffat, Dumfries and Galloway, and collected enough cloud water to brew 500 pints of its new brew Sky.P.A.

The innovative India pale ale (IPA) follows the launch of the Edinburgh brewer's first-ever equity crowdfunding campaign.

The beer, said to be made from a number of uniquely-sourced ingredients, is a part of a new drive for innovation and high-quality beer flavours.

The result is described as a modern IPA influenced by its Atlantic origins, which was high in minerals and added real flavour through the brewing process, alongside the malts and hops selected.

The brewer, known for innovations such as the world's first beer marmalade, is launching its first equity crowdfunding round - AdventureCapital, which hopes to raise £1 million.

Dougal Gunn Sharp, founder and master brewer at Innis & Gunn, said: "We're inviting people to own a piece of Innis & Gunn.

"Experimentation is in our blood and we're incredibly excited to invite beer lovers and investors everywhere to join us on our quest to push the boundaries of beer.

"We've used virtual reality to show how context can influence the taste of beers and sent beer with ingredients that help enhance cognitive function to Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton to help encourage them to speak the truth.

"Now, we're brewing a beer by harvesting water straight from the Scottish clouds.

"We've never made shares available before and I couldn't think of anyone better to offer them to than the people who want to help us discover where we can take the beer of tomorrow.

"Through AdventureCapital, we're hoping we can invent more brews like Sky.P.A. with a group of people as passionate as we are about beer."

Investing in the company using Crowdcube starts at £10 and the money raised will fund experimentation with beers, increase capacity and support the roll-out of bar and restaurant concept The Beer Kitchen.