Tom's Christmas Kitchen

He’s a perfectionist chef with a chain of restaurants to his name, but in Tom Aikens’ kitchen at home, someone else is in charge – two little people, to be precise.

His daughters, Josephine, five, and three-year-old Violette, like to help Dad out with cooking – peeling, mixing, and “oh my God, making such a mess”.

This Christmas, Aikens is looking forward to some family festive baking.

“I’m sure they’re going to get their hands dirty with making mince pies and things like that,” says the 46-year-old. “It’s nice they’re at an age where they can get involved, and they really like it as well.”

The Norfolk-raised chef loves almost everything about Christmas with his brood - “all the food and unwrapping presents is so much nicer with little ones, and they understand about Father Christmas now” - but one thing he’s less looking forward to is hearing Let It Go, from Disney’s Frozen, on repeat over the holidays.

“It’s always about Frozen. It’s appalling,” he says with a sigh.

“Let It Go is sung every day. Every. Day... They’re probably going to bring out another one soon, so we’ll have it all over again.”

It’s been a busy year for Aikens, who at 26, became the youngest British chef to be awarded two Michelin stars.

Last month, he opened up a Tom’s Kitchen Deli in Dubai, and in December the chain (which has five sites across London, plus an international flagship in Istanbul), will open its first UK site outside the capital, in Birmingham.

Little wonder he’s looking forward to seeing friends and family, and “getting out of the chaos of London” this Christmas.

At home, he will probably cook goose, duck or ham - and turkey, with mulled wine (“I get through a fair bit of that”) and port on the drink’s menu.

To avoid a Christmas cooking meltdown, he recommends getting as much done in advance as possible, and preparing things like vegetables, chipolatas, bread sauce and cranberry sauce the day before.

“I brine my turkey first and leave it out the night before, so it’s at room temperature and I know it’s going to cook evenly. Then when I get out of bed - I put it in the oven straight away and cook it really, really slowly, so when it comes to lunchtime, you’ve got a really nice moist turkey that’s not going to be dry and overcooked.”

He says he isn’t “regimented” about having turkey on the menu, however.

“As a chef, I don’t want to always do the same thing at Christmas.

“But I will always have Christmas pudding,” Aikens adds. “That’s the one thing I won’t ever change.”