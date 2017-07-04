Turtle Bay and Cosy Club to open at Durham City’s new leisure complex

Two national restaurant brands have announced they will be coming to Durham city centre as part of a major development.

Cosy Club and Turtle Bay are set to open their doors at The Riverwalk in Durham in 2018.

Family-friendly restaurant Cosy Club will offer informal, casual dining, whereas Turtle Bay, which also has a branch in Newcastle, specialises in Caribbean food.

The announcement follows the opening of The Riverwalk’s first restaurant, Thai River, in Phase 1 during December 2016.

Turtle Bay and Cosy Club will be joining Odeon Cinemas and Handmade Burger Co in Phase 2 at the development which lies between Milburngate Bridge and Framwellgate Bridge. Once completed, the £30million complex at the former Gates shopping centre site will feature a variety of restaurants, 23 refurbished shops and 253 student rooms.

Raj Manek of Cosy Club, said: “We are looking forward to opening our first Cosy Club in the North East of England at The Riverwalk. Having started out in Bristol in 2002, our growth strategy will see us continue to open over 20 new restaurants a year, in locations across the length and breadth of the UK.”

Nick Berry, partner at Clearbell Capital, which is overseeing the development, added: “Welcoming both Turtle Bay and Cosy Club to The Riverwalk will allow us to expand our retail and leisure offering in Durham city centre and complement our diverse tenant mix.

“This is an exciting time for Durham as we continue to work on creating a truly mixed-use centre that will cultivate the local Durham economy and deliver improvements to the city’s day and night-time offering.”

Shoppers are still able to access designated areas of The Riverwalk while construction takes place.