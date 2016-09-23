Viewers vote Nigella Lawson favourite to replace Mary Berry

Nigella Lawson is the viewers' favourite to replace Mary Berry in the Great British Bake Off, according to a new survey.

The 56-year-old celebrity chef beat last year's GBBO winner Nadiya Hussain and Delia Smith, who tied for second place.

Jamie Oliver was fourth choice, ahead of James Martin, Gino D'Acampo, the Hairy Bikers, Lorraine Pascal, Ainsley Harriott and Gordon Ramsay.

The survey of 1,000 GBBO viewers was conducted by online market researchers OnePoll.

Amazingly, EastEnders star Danny Dyer - the 20th most popular choice - scored higher than established chefs Raymond Blanc and Rick Stein.

A OnePoll spokesman said: "Nigella was the clear winner, with almost 20 per cent of the vote.

"It's a very good shout - and if Paul Hollywood stays on the double entendre count could be off the scale.

"We were very surprised to see Danny Dyer make the top 20 but he could be a fantastic wildcard choice. Proper naughty cakes."

Who would you pick?

1. Nigella Lawson

2= Nadiya Hussain

2= Delia Smith

4. Jamie Oliver

5. James Martin

6= Gino DiCampo

6= Hairy Bikers

8. Lorraine Pascal

9. Ainsley Harriott

10. Gordon Ramsay

11. Rosemary Shrager

12. Fearne Cotton

13. Davina McCall

14. Lisa Faulkner

15. Greg Wallace

16.Heston Blumenthal

17. Phil Vickery

18. Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall

19.Marco Pierre White

20. Danny Dyer