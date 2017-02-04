Vital ingredients for weight loss

Dieting is a divisive subject, not least with the current debate surrounding clean eating, but chef Tom Kerridge is open-minded.

The cheerful TV foodie has lost 11st over the course of three years on his self-devised regime, bidding bye-bye to big boozy sessions with his ‘naughty boy chef mates’, exercising daily and skipping certain types of carbohydrates like potatoes and rice, in favour of high-protein food like meat and eggs, as well as plenty of leafy greens.

Now, he’s sharing his recipes with the world in his latest cookbook, Tom Kerridge’s Dopamine Diet: My Low-Carb, Stay-Happy Way To Lose Weight.

“There are so many different diets and so many things that appeal to so many different people,” he says, in his distinctive Gloucestershire burr. “This diet is high-protein led, and might not suit somebody else.

“The key to it is finding the one that suits you,” adds the 43-year-old. “That’s really important. Fitness bloggers, people into eating raw food - it’s great because it takes all sorts. The idea of eating loads of raw food; I couldn’t stay on that for three years but there are other people who could, and there are people who couldn’t stay on what I do for three years.”

The fact he was able to stick to his diet - the first he’s ever tried - for so long was partly because it embraces an unlikely snack.

“Pork scratchings contain no carbohydrate - they’re all protein,” he explains with a chuckle. “I’ve lost the best part of 11-stone while eating pork scratchings. That’s got to be the perfect diet, surely!”

At over 6ft, Kerridge, who made his name after winning The Great British Menu in 2011, made a pact with himself to become healthier before reaching his 40th birthday.

Losing weight has changed his life in all sorts of ways, not least because he says he has energy to burn.