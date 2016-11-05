Viva Italia - Antonio Carluccio welcomes Keeley Bolger to his home to chew the fat about vegetables

Antonio Carluccio’s home is brimming with personal touches, and as he shows me around, it isn’t long before even the most innocuous item prompts a trickle of anecdotes.

“Those grapes out there are from a cutting I brought to London 41 years ago,” the 79-year-old declares proudly, gesturing towards a branch heavy with black fruit, and informed it’ll be used for making wine later.

Brought up in the country’s north-west region, one of six children, Carluccio briefly worked as a journalist in Turin before moving to Vienna and then Germany, and eventually to London to work as a wine merchant, before devoting himself to food with the opening of his Neal Street Restaurant in 1981, followed by the first Carluccio’s Caffe in 1998.

Although he’s since sold his interest in the now famous restaurant chain, he’s still involved from a distance, and clearly proud of its success, using a mosaic from the restaurant as his doorstep and sealing his home-made jam with a Carluccio’s stamp.

Next on the menu is his new book, Vegetables, within which roots and greens take the glory (although some meat and fish dishes are included) - and that’s before we talk about his upcoming TV series in Australia.

“Italians love vegetables as much as they love meat or fish, there’s no difference,” he notes.

It’s easy to draw the conclusion that this is a man who knows how to live well.

“I am not a monk, don’t misunderstand me, never would be a monk,” he retorts. “I’m a humanist, so that means I like human beings. I like to be with them. I like to discuss with them.

My philosophy is to be happy and to make people happy,” he reasons. “And by result, if you make people happy they make you happy.”