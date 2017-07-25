Eight things to do at Beamish Museum this summer holidays

From explosive experiments, football and falconry to storytelling, secret letters and Home Guard drills, there’s plenty going on at Beamish Museum this summer.

Every day during the school holidays, until August 30, there’ll be a host of family activities taking place - and we’ve rounded up eight of the best.

1. Have a go at Edwardian crafts with clay on Modelling Mondays and enjoy storytelling and songs during Tales on Tuesdays.

2. On Workhouse Wednesdays, children can try on costume and discover life in the workhouse, with traditional activities and ‘delicious’ gruel.

3. On Try It Thursdays, get involved in a different activity each week such as thatching, tea dances or tin type photography.

4. Join the Home Guard drills at The 1940s Farm and have a go at football skills with the Newcastle United Foundation.

5. See birds of prey being trained during Falconry Fridays and meet the pit ponies, goats and the pack horse.

6. Watch the explosive Just One Spark demonstrations and write secret wartime letters during Science Saturdays.

7. On Sewing Sundays, have a go at quilting, see crafts and sewing demonstrations and find out about Joe the Quilter, whose Georgian cottage will be recreated at Beamish.

8. You can also sit back, relax and enjoy cricket matches on the Events Field each Sunday.

Matthew Henderson, Remaking Beamish – Engagement Development Officer, said: “Our Summer of Fun looks to be our biggest and best yet, an amazing opportunity

for all the family to get hands-on with history.

“Whether you are eight years old or 80 years old, there will be something to get involved in – from handling birds of prey to helping with workhouse jobs, every day will see something different taking place across the museum.”

Rowley Station will be offering steam train rides every day throughout the summer holidays and a steam roller will be in action around the museum every Monday and Friday. This weekend, July 29 and 30, there will also be a Ferguson tractor rally.

Beamish is open daily from 10am to 5pm (last admission 3pm).