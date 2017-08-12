Fun activities for the family on offer at Hartlepool country park

A country park in Hartlepool has a host of fun activities and events organised for the coming week.

Summerhill, a 100-acre site run by Hartlepool Council, is currently hosting its summer holiday programme.

Activities taking place next week include a storybook trail on Tuesday, from 11am to 1.30pm. It is suitable for children aged three-plus and people can take along a picnic.

On the Wednesday, from 10am to 2pm, there is an Xplorers drop-in event. Suitable for all ages it costs £1 per person.

Then on the Thursday it is bouldering from 10am to noon, which is suitable for children aged 10 and over, then there is an outdoor woodland crafts session from 1.30pm to 3.30pm for children aged eight and above.

On Fiday, August 18, the Woodlander Forest School is held from 1.30pm to 3.30pm and is ideal for youngsters aged eight and over.

And those with a sharp eye for a target are encouraged to join the family archery session from 2pm to 4pm on Saturday, August 19. Children must be aged eight and or above and the cost is £5.50 per person.

Advance booking and payment is required – with the exception of ‘drop-in’ activities – and this can be done by calling the Summerhill Visitor Centre on (01429) 284584.

The summer holiday programme has already been proving popular and, in particular, a recent free event held at the site to mark National Play Day on August 2 attracted several hundred visitors for an afternoon of free play.

Further information about all activities is also available via Summerhill’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/summerhillcountrypark