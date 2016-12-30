Hartlepool actress who is relishing her role in pantomime

A Hartlepool actress is loving her pivotal role in one of the North East’s biggest pantomimes.

Victoria Holtom stars as The Bean Fairy in the Forum Theatre’s production of Jack and the Beanstalk in Billingham.

Victoria Holtom.

She is no stranger to appearing in front of hundreds of fans.

It’s the third time she has featured in the Forum panto cast and she loves every minute of appearing in the festive spectacular.

“It lights up the winter months,” said Victoria who lives in town with husband Dean and 18-month-old son Oliver.

“It gets everyone in the festive spirit.”

It is the magic of it. It brings in children but it also brings in nanas, and grandads, aunties and uncles and mums and dads Victoria Holtom

Her character’s name is Sweet Pea and Victoria explained more: “She helps Jack to build up the courage and confidence he needs to beat the giant and become the hero, and win the heart of his princess.”

And when asked what makes pantomime so special, Victoria replied: “It is the magic of it.

“It brings in children but it also brings in nanas, and grandads, aunties and uncles and mums and dads.”

Victoria was born in Billingham and grew up in the town. She left the North East to go to drama school in London where she studied for four years.

Victoria Holtom.

But then she realised a lot of the work she was getting was in the north and Scotland, and made the decision to return to her home area.

“It made sense to live back here and I now live in Hartlepool.”

The former Billingham Campus student said this year’s cast were enjoying a great interaction and added: “We get on really well. We are having lots of giggles.

“It is the first time it has been an in-house production and we are having lots of fun.”

Victoria is joined by a great line-up which includes X Factor finalist Lola Saunders, Danny Walters (who plays Tiger Dyke in Benidorm), Kurtis Stacey (who starred as Alex Moss in Emmerdale), Craig Ansell, the Harper Brothers, Charlie Cairoli, Barnaby and Tony Bayliss.

And Forum bosses are expecting packed audiences for the show which has tickets from £16.

To book, go to www.forumtheatrebillingham.co.uk or call the box office on (01642) 552663.