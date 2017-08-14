Metro wristbands on sale ahead of this year's Great North Run

Runners and supporters planning to attend this year's Great North Run can buy their transport tickets ahead of time by ordering special wristbands.

First launched by Nexus in 2011, this year's Metro wristbands, which are valid on Metro in all zones, the Shields Ferry and Northern trains between Newcastle and Sunderland, are now on sale ahead of the event next month.

The wristbands double as transport tickets to make life easier for thousands of runners and supporters alike ahead of the race, which is taking place on September 10.

John Fenwick, director of finance and resources at Nexus, said: “The Great North Run wristbands are ideal for anyone taking part in the event.

“For runners and spectators alike, they will save you having to queue at a ticket machine. If you’re a runner then you don’t need to worry where your Metro ticket is after the race."

The wristbands are available to buy at all Nexus Travel Shops, and online here.



There are six different types of ticket available as wristbands, including single, return and weekend fares.