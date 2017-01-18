Bands will bring unity to the stage at Hartlepool event

Hartlepool is to host a special ‘Unity’ concert to bring together music lovers and show the town will not tolerate prejudice and hatred.

The show, named Hartlepool in Unity, will be held at The Town Hall Theatre on Friday, February 10, and features four of the region’s best bands.

Treading the boards at the event will be Teesside band Shrug, Hartlepool’s The Menials, Tyneside’s Jazz Riot and the town’s very own White Negroes.

Event co-organiser Stephen Thomas said: “I would like to thank the four bands for giving up their time and supporting the Hartlepool in Unity gig.

“The aim of the concert is to unite people and remind everyone that Hartlepool as a town will not tolerate prejudice and hatred in any form.

“Hartlepool is proud of its reputation as a friendly and compassionate town and we all need to work together to ensure that it stays that way.

“All the bands are well known in the North East.”

Fellow co-organiser Phil Swinburne added: “Not only are these four great live bands but the theme of Unity has been inherent in their songs and music.

“Jazz Riot make venomous, thoughtful and very funny political points in their songs, The Menials original quirky, poppy rock will go down great and The White Negroes are probably the best live act this area has ever produced.

“With The Progmeister Steve Petch as MC, It’s going to be a great evening for a good cause.”

Tickets are £4 in advance and £4.50 on door, and are available from Hartlepool Christ Church Art Gallery Box Office, Church Street, Hartlepool TS24 7EQ (call 01429 869706) and at www.destinationhartlepool.com