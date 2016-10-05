Billy Bragg-approved duo set to shine at Hartlepool Folk Festival

A duo who received a personal invitation from Billy Bragg to play Glastonbury are set to go down a storm at Hartlepool Folk Festival later this month.

With sessions on BBC 6Music and Radio 2 under their belt, as well as reviews which have compared their harmonies to early Simon and Garfunkel, O’Hooley & Tidow will be performing tracks from their latest album, Shadows.

Released this summer, the record was a follow-up to The Hum, which earned them a place in Mojo’s Top 10 Folk Albums of 2014 and a nomination for Best Duo in last year’s BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards.

The Yorkshire-based folk duo - made up of singer-songwriter Heidi Tidow and pianist Belinda O’Hooley - are set to be one of the highlights of this year’s festival.

The inaugural Hartlepool Folk Festival was held around the Headland last October and proved a huge success.

This year’s event, which has received another generous grant from Arts Council England, will take place against the backdrop of Hartlepool’s Historic Quay in a new partnership with the National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool.

O’Hooley & Tidow will perform on October 23, but there will be host of activities across the weekend, including craft activities, maritime re-enactors and family workshops.

Mainstage concerts, featuring some of the top names in folk including Andy Irvine and Nancy Kerr, will take place at the Town Hall Theatre, in Raby Road, from October 21-23.

For tickets, priced from £8 for an individual act, and further information, visit www.hartlepoolfolkfest.co.uk or call (01429) 299330.