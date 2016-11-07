Blink-182 announce arena tour, including North East date

One of the biggest pop-punk bands in the world, Blink-182, have confirmed a huge UK tour for 2017.

It will include a date in Newcastle, at the Metro Radio Arena on Sunday, 9 July.

Since their humble beginnings 24 years ago in a San Diego garage, Blink-182 have sold more than 50 million albums.

They have rocked audiences all over the world, and become one of the defining rock bands of their generation.

After a couple of well-received indie albums, the classic line-up of Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker hit the big time in 1999 with their third album, Enema Of The State.

It contained two of their biggest hits, What's My Age Again? and All The Small Things.

After two more successful studio albums, and a Top 10 greatest hits set, the band went on a four-year hiatus.

They returned in 2009, and released their sixth album, Neighborhoods, which had a more mature sound, in 2011.

Founding singer-guitarist DeLonge left last year to pursue other interests, to be replaced by Matt Skiba, of Alkaline Trio.

Blink-182 made a triumphant comeback earlier this year when California, their first album in five years, reached No.1 in both the UK and US.

The first single from the album, Bored To Death, has been streamed on Spotify more than 36 million times, and the video viewed almost 9 million times.

The band have recently dropped the video for the second single, She’s Out Of Her Mind.

Tickets for their Newcastle show, priced £29.50, £39.50 & £46, will go on sale at 9am on Friday, 11 November, and are available from the booking hotline number 0844 493 6666, online from www.metroradioarena.co.uk, or in person from the Arena box office (Mon-Fri:10am-4pm, Sat:11am- 2.30pm).