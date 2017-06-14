Brass band reaches the high notes

A County Durham brass band has won through to the finals of a national competition.

Trimdon Concert Brass Band is in with a chance of securing national glory after qualifying to represent the north east of England in the countrywide Brass Band Championships to be staged in Cheltenham in September.

The band clinched its place after coming second out of eight entries in the fourth section of the Northern Regional Championships, held recently at Durham’s Gala Theatre.

And the Trimdon band’s principal cornet player, Lynsey Garraghan, was also awarded the prize for the Best Principal Cornet in the qualifying section.

Band members are now focused on raising the necessary funds to take part in the finals and are keen to hear from anyone who would like to support their venture.

The fundraising activities continue on Saturday with a joint concert featuring world renowned Salvation Army musician and soloist David Daws at Trimdon Station Community Centre, commencing at 7.30pm.

Tickets for the event are priced at £5.

Members of the band are hoping that this success will encourage others to join them.

There are currently between 25 and 30 regular members but it is hoped this will now increase.

The band is particularly keen to hear from anyone who can play Bb bass.

The band has recently established a training section which offers free tuition and instrument hire to its members.

All enquiries regarding the band can be directed to Dennis Jordan on 01429 880285 or by email to trimdonband@aol.com