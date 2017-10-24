Cheryl celebrates 15 'amazing' years as a pop star

Geordie pop star Cheryl has thanked fans for their support as she celebrates 15 years in the music industry.

The singer, 34, tweeted a series of messages saying she has experienced "the great the good the bad and the ugly" since she found fame in Girls Aloud in 2002.

But she would not change her experience.

She said: "It just dawned on me that next month I will have been in this industry for 15 years !!

"I've experienced the great the good the bad and the ugly! And I'm happy for it all.. I wouldn't change a bit of it !

"Thank you to all of you who have been by my side ... and watched me grow and learn and have been growing and learning with me .. so amazing."

The star ended her post with a heart emoji.

Cheryl won a place in Girls Aloud on reality television show Popstars: The Rivals.

She went on to have a solo chart career after the group split and was also a judge on X Factor.

The star became a mother this year when she and boyfriend Liam Payne welcomed their son Bear.