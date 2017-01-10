David Bowie remembered with events marking first anniversary of his death

Fans and celebrities around the world will remember David Bowie today with a series of events and concerts marking the first anniversary of the star's death, aged 69.

The Brixton-born singer continuously offered an alternative to music fans as he repeatedly reinvented his look, from Ziggy Stardust to the Thin White Duke, up until his final record Blackstar - a death-shrouded farewell released days before he died of cancer.

After news of his death broke in January 2016, fans took to the streets in Brixton to celebrate his life and music and a similar meet-up is expected one year later, with a Facebook event garnering hundreds of attendees.

Meanwhile The Ritzy cinema, also in Brixton, is screening three Bowie short films from across three decades including silent mime-themed art film The Image.

In Dublin, the Light House cinema is to show the David Bowie Is documentary - which was produced by the Victoria & Albert Museum and celebrates the life of a "cultural icon".

Across the pond, A Celebrating David Bowie concert is to be held in In New York City, following a similar event in south London on Sunday.

The event will feature a number of Bowie's former band members and collaborators as well as singer-songwriter Mr Hudson, B-52s vocalist Kate Pierson and Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield who famously recorded a version of Space Oddity when aboard the International Space Station.

On Sunday thousands of Bowie fans gathered in London for a charity concert almost a year after his death.

Hollywood actor Gary Oldman led former band-mates and friends of the Ziggy Stardust star on stage for a sell-out show at the Brixton Academy.

Simon Le Bon of Duran Duran, Spandau Ballet's Tony Hadley, Def Leppard's Joe Elliott and La Roux were among the singers to perform a string of hits at the concert.

Bowie, who would have turned 70 on January 8, posthumously released a new EP over the weekend.

No Plan, which includes Blackstar's Lazarus as well as three songs written for the Lazarus musical, are believed to be his final recordings.

On Sunday his widow Iman paid tribute to her husband of 24 years on social media, as she uploaded a drawing of a young Bowie wearing a Ziggy Stardust lightning bolt and wrote: "8th #ForeverLove #BowieForever."

Bowie's son, director Duncan Jones, wrote: "Happy birthday (grand)dad. We love you. Goodnight", alongside pictures of his father.

The anniversary of his death comes just days after it was revealed the singer only found out his cancer was terminal months before he died.

A BBC documentary that aired on Saturday night revealed that Bowie learned his treatment was to be stopped as he was recording the music video for Lazarus.