Deer Shed Festival 2017 headliners announced

This year’s Deer Shed Festival has announced its headliners - Mercury Prize nominee Kate Tempest, indie-royalty Teenage Fanclub and national treasures The Divine Comedy.

The ‘family-friendly’ weekend in North Yorkshire returns for its eighth edition this July as last year’s was decribed as “quite possibly be the best family festival in the UK.”

The excellent first names on the bill also include Ibibio Sound Machine, Teleman, Hooton tennis Club, John Smith, BC Camplight and Laucan.

Deer Shed Festival returns to Baldersby Park, Topcliffe in North Yorkshire from Friday 21 – Sunday 23 July, 2016.

With a capacity of just 7,000, Deer Shed Festival offers an intimate and welcoming atmosphere for the whole family – packed with a host of free workshops and activities for the kids.

The festival always has a theme with 2017 as yet to be decided - last year’s was ‘At The Movies’ where festival-goers indulged the Hollywood director within and played dress up as the star of a specially made festival film – Monsters vs Machines.

Deer Shed Festival tickets are on sale now and structured in tiers (for adult tickets) which means it pays to book early.

Deer Shed Festival tickets are priced as follows: 2nd tier adult full weekend ticket (16+) £125 Available 3rd tier adult full weekend ticket (16+) £135 Not released 4th tier adult full weekend ticket (16+) £145 Not released

Child full weekend ticket (6 to 15) £45 Child full weekend ticket (3 to 5) £15 Child full weekend ticket (0 to 2) Free.

