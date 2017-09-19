Dolly Parton is releasing a children's album

Country superstar Dolly Parton is releasing her first ever children's album.

The US singer, 71, wrote and recorded all of the 14 tracks on the album, which is entitled I Believe In You.

She is donating the proceeds to her non-profit literacy organisation Imagination Library, which provides free books to children from birth to age five.

Parton said: "My first album was released 50 years ago and it's been an amazing 50 years since then.

"I am very excited that now I'm coming out with my first children's album in all of those 50 years...

"It's been 20 years since the Imagination Library was launched. We've seen 100 million books get into the hands of children and hopefully there will be many more."

:: I Believe In You will be released in the UK on October 13.