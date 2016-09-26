Durham’s Samantha Lavery given second chance with X Factor wildcard

A Durham teenager has been given a second chance at fame after being brought back into the X Factor.

Samantha Lavery was chosen as the wildcard act to join Simon Cowell at the judges’ houses stage of the ITV contest.

It was announced on ITV2 spin-off show, Xtra Factor Live last night.

The 16-year-old, from Coxhoe, will compete against Caitlyn Vanbeck, 18, Emily Middlemas, 17, Gifty Louise, 20, Kayleigh Marie Morgan, 19, Olivia Garcia, 16, and Soheila Clifford, 18, for the coveted live show spots.

Samantha was chosen by Louis Walsh to come back to the contest after being sent home by Cowell during the six chair challenge.

The music mogul is taking the girls to Malibu, California.

Samantha sailed through the first rounds of the competition with Nicole Scherzinger calling her “an English raw diamond in the rough”, but failed to hold on to her seat at the six chair challenge.

The teenager said she was in floods when she heard she would be back.

“I still can’t believe it’s real,” she said. “There were so many tears from me and my family – especially my grandad when I found out I was back in the competition.”

Samantha Lavery on the X Factor.