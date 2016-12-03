Emeli Sandé announces North East date for 2017 arena tour

Sunderland-born singer Emeli Sandé is embarking on an arena tour next year.

The artist will tour the UK and Ireland in October 2017 in support of her second studio album, Long Live the Angels.

Released in November, the record achieved the biggest week one sales for a British female solo artist this year.

She will perform at Newcastle's Metro Radio Arena on Monday, October 16 2017.

Sandé's first album, Our Version of Events was the biggest selling album of 2012 - and the second biggest selling album of 2013. It was certified 7x platinum and spent seven weeks at number one.

Tickets costing £37.50, £45.00 & £55.00 will go on sale at 9am on Friday, December 9.

You can order them online here, call 0844 493 6666 or in person from the Metro Radio Arena Box Office.