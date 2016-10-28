Emeli Sande, Kaiser Chiefs and The 1975: BBC Music Awards back for third year

The BBC Music Awards are to return for a third year, the broadcaster has announced today.

Hosted by BBC Radio DJ Fearne Cotton and Strictly Come Dancing presenter Claudia Winkleman, the event will celebrate the year in music with performances from some of the best-loved artists from the last 12 months and will feature some of 2016's best-selling songs.

Scott Mills and Chris Evans made the announcement on the BBC Radio 1 and 2 breakfast shows this morning, telling listeners that the awards show will take place at ExCel London on December 12.

A host of stars have already signed up to appear at the ceremony, including Emeli Sande, Michael Buble, Kaiser Chiefs, Lukas Graham, Zara Larsson and The 1975, with more to be announced in the coming weeks.

Sande, who had pre-recorded an interview with Mills, told him: "I'm really excited to perform and we've been in rehearsals so I really can't wait.

"We want to do something really special.

"Hopefully people will be pleasantly surprised."

Winkleman said of being a host: "As the song goes, music was my first love and it will be my last.

"I'm honoured to help present the BBC Music Awards and am so excited to be working with the very brilliant Fearne."

There will be five awards up for grabs: BBC Music British Artist of the Year as decided by the BBC Music committee; Song of the Year voted for by members of the public; BBC Music Introducing Artist of the Year decided by the BBC Music Introducing panel; new award BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge Performance of the Year voted for by the Radio 1 Playlist Committee; and a second new category, BBC Radio 2 Album of the Year voted for by the Radio 2 Playlist Committee.

Coverage of the event on the day will include Radio 2's Steve Wright Show Music Awards Special between 2pm and 5pm, Radio 1's Greg James will be backstage and on the red carpet from 4pm to 7pm, and then back to Radio 2 for backstage access with Jo Whiley from 8.30pm to 10pm while the awards are broadcast on BBC One.

BBC Music director Bob Shennan said: "From Glastonbury to the BBC Proms, BBC Music has brought some of this year's most memorable musical moments to millions of music lovers.

"This year's BBC Music Awards, to be hosted by two of the UK's best loved presenters Fearne and Claudia, will shine a light on a fantastic range of incredible artists for what's sure to be a spectacular night of entertainment."

Tickets are on sale now, priced from £42 to £62 plus booking fee. For further details click here.