Everything you need to know about Summertyne Americana Festival

Dust off your stetsons and pull on your cowboy boots as the annual SummerTyne Americana Festival returns to Sage Gateshead this weekend, from July 21-23.

With country music reaching new heights of popularity in the UK, and a line-up including headliners The Shires, William Bell and Beth Nielsen Chapman, this year’s SummerTyne Americana Festival at Sage Gateshead is set to draw record visitors across the three days.

The Shires

Who’s playing

As well as the main headliners, with The Shires headlining the opening night on the Friday, the festival will feature performances from Merle Haggard’s Strangers featuring Ben and Noel Haggard, Chuck Prophet, Jim Lauderdale and Sam Outlaw.

Other highlights are Marlon Williams, Angaleena Presley, Jesca Hoop, Callaghan, Ashley Campbell, Worry Dolls, Jo Harman, Lisa Mills, Cath and Phil Tyler, Tim Eriksen, Sarah Darling, Earl Thomas, Amythyst Kiah, Savoy Cajun Band and many more.

What’s on offer and where?

Celebrating the finest American roots music, SummerTyne brings together some legendary artists, rising stars and some UK-only shows.

Every year the festival attracts between 12,000 and 15,000 visitors.

Artists will fill every bit of space in the Quayside music venue, including its world-renowned concert hall (Sage One), its more intimate gig space Sage Two, Northern Rock Foundation Hall (transformed into the SummerTyne Lounge), the vast concourse offering views of the river and the outdoor Jumpin’ Hot Stage.

The SummerTyne Lounge (aka Northern Rock Foundation Hall) will host a weekend of specially-curated films and talks and some bonus performances.

There’s even the chance to hop on a boat and enjoy a SummerTyne River Cruise where special guests will perform live music on a three-hour round trip cruise up the Tyne to Tynemouth.

Families at SummerTyne

The Big Family Hoedown is usually a hit with youngsters with the chance to dress up as cowboys and cowgirls and kick up your heels for some jigs and reels.

Young people aged five upwards can also work with artists to discover, create and make Americana-themed art and get an accredited arts award too.

Food and gifts

The SummerTyne Street Kitchen will be serving up slices of good ol’ homestyle favourites including ribs, burgers and BBQ goodies from Reds True BBQ and The Grind as well as pizza and jambalaya.

There will also be a bigger range of bars this year both inside and out, as well as traders selling Americana merchandise.

How much does it all cost?

Anyone can come along and enjoy music on the Jumpin’ Hot outdoor stage and concourse performances for free.

You can also pop into the SummerTyne Lounge and enjoy watching films for free. The kids’ art activities cost nothing.

Concerts in Sage One, Sage Two, SummerTyne Lounge as well as the SummerTyne River Cruises and Big Family Hoedown, are ticketed events.

You can buy tickets on the day, but it is advisable to buy them in advance.

Discounts are available if you book two or more concerts in Sage One and Sage Two at www.sagegateshead.com or Tel. 0191 443 4661.

Who is performing, when and where?

FRIDAY 21ST JULY

12noon - RHONA DALLING (Jumpin’ Hot Stage)

1.15pm - BUFFALO SKINNERS (Jumpin’ Hot Stage)

2.30pm - PAUL HANDYSIDE TRIO (Jumpin’ Hot Stage)

3.45pm - THE KING BEES (Jumpin’ Hot Stage)

5pm - ARCHIE BROWN & THE PRISONERS OF FENDER (Jumpin’ Hot Stage)

6.15pm – BIG RAY AND THE HIPTHRUSTERS (Jumpin’ Hot Stage)

6.30pm – STAX ACADEMY REVUE (Concourse Stage)

7.30pm – THE SHIRES PLUS SPECIAL GUESTS incl. SARAH DARLING (Sage One)

7.30pm - MERLE HAGGARD’S STRANGERS FEATURING BEN AND NOEL HAGGARD PLUS SUPPORT ASHLEY CAMPBELL (Sage Two)

10.15pm – CYNDI CAIN (Concourse Stage)

10.30pm - MARLON WILLIAMS (SummerTyne Late Lounge)

11.15pm – CYNDI CAIN (Concourse Stage)

SATURDAY 22ND JULY

10am - SUMMERTYNE RIVER CRUISE: ASHLEY CAMPBELL AND MASSY FERGUSON (Board 10am by The Pitcher & Piano)

11am – BIG FAMILY HOEDOWN! (The Barbour Room)

11am - Awake My Soul: The Story of the Sacred Harp (FILM) (SummerTyne Lounge)

12noon - STAX ACADEMY REVUE / DEXETER (Jumpin’ Hot Stage)

12:15pm - Dreadful Memories: The Life of Sarah Ogan Gunning (FILM) (SummerTyne Lounge)

12.45pm - LAURA OAKES (Concourse Stage)

12.55pm - VERA VAN HEERINGEN (solo performance) (SummerTyne Lounge)

1pm – BIG FAMILY HOEDOWN! (The Barbour Room)

1.15pm - FARGO RAILROAD COMPANY (Jumpin’ Hot Stage)

1.35pm - MAHALIA JACKSON SINGS (FILM) (SummerTyne Lounge)

1.45pm - SPEND IT ALL (FILM) (SummerTyne Lounge)

2pm - ANGALEENA PRESLEY PLUS SUPPORT DANNI NICHOLLS (Sage Two)

2pm - SUMMERTYNE CHOIR WITH CYNDI CAIN (Concourse Stage)

2.30pm – BIG FAMILY HOEDOWN! (The Barbour Room)

2.30pm - AMYTHYST KIAH (solo performance) (SummerTyne Lounge)

2.30pm - VERA VAN HEERINGEN TRIO (Jumpin’ Hot Stage)

3.10pm - WOMEN OF OLD TIME MUSIC: TRADITION AND CHANGE IN THE MISSOURI OZARKS (FILM) (SummerTyne Lounge)

3.15pm - DANNI NICHOLLS (Concourse Stage)

3.45pm - HOWLIN’ RIC AND THE ROCKETEERS (Jumpin’ Hot Stage)

4.05pm - LET FREEDOM SING: HOW MUSIC INSPIRED THE CIVIL RIGHTS MOVEMENT (FILM) (SummerTyne Lounge)

4.30pm - PAUL CARELLA (Concourse Stage)

5pm - AMYTHYST KIAH (Jumpin’ Hot Stage)

5.45pm - MASSY FERGUSON (Concourse Stage)

6.15pm - EARL THOMAS & BAND (Jumpin’ Hot Stage)

7pm - CYNDI CAIN (Concourse Stage)

7.30pm - WILLIAM BELL PLUS STAX ACADEMY REVUE (Sage One)

8pm - DOUBLE BILL: JIM LAUDERDALE AND SAM OUTLAW BAND (Sage Two)

8.30pm - JESCA HOOP AND WORRY DOLLS (SummerTyne Late Lounge)

10.15pm - GERRY R & THE E TYPES (Concourse Stage)

SUNDAY 23RD JULY

11am - SACRED HARP WORKSHOP (SummerTyne Lounge)

12noon - BRADLEY CRESWICK WESTERN SWING SINFONIA (Jumpin’ Hot Stage)

12.45pm - THE KENTUCKY COW TIPPERS (Concourse Stage)

1pm - BUNA AND BERTHA (FILM) (SummerTyne Lounge)

1.15pm - ROBERT VINCENT & BAND (Jumpin’ Hot Stage)

1.15pm - DEEP ELLUM BLUES (FILM) (SummerTyne Lounge)

1.25pm - SPEND IT ALL FILM (FILM) (SummerTyne Lounge)

2pm – DOUBLE BILL: JO HARMAN & LISA MILLS (Sage Two)

2pm - LUKE WHITTEMORE (Concourse Stage)

2.10pm - JONATHAN TERRELL (solo performance) (SummerTyne Lounge)

2.30pm - ERROL LINTON BLUES BAND (Jumpin’ Hot Stage)

2.50pm - TO HEAR YOUR BANJO PLAY (FILM) (SummerTyne Lounge)

3.05pm - EDD PRESNELL: DULCIMER MAKER (FILM) (SummerTyne Lounge)

3.15pm - CHLOE CHADWICK (Concourse Stage)

3.15PM – VOICES OF VIRTUE (SummerTyne Lounge)

3.45pm - JONATHAN TERRELL (Jumpin’ Hot Stage)

4pm - MISS SHARON JONES! (FILM) (SummerTyne Lounge)

4pm - RIVER CRUISE WITH THE KENTUCKY COW TIPPERS and Sour Mash Trio (Board 4pm by The Pitcher & Piano)

4.30pm – ROSENBLUME (Concourse Stage)

5pm - HIGH PLAINS JAMBOREE (Jumpin’ Hot Stage)

5.45pm - VOICES OF VIRTUE (Concourse Stage)

6.15pm - THE SAVOY FAMILY CAJUN BAND (Jumpin’ Hot Stage)

7pm - HAYLEY MCKAY (Concourse Stage)

7.30pm - AN EVENING WITH BETH NIELSEN CHAPMAN & SPECIAL GUEST CALLAGHAN (Sage One)

8pm - CHUCK PROPHET PLUS CURSE OF LONO (Sage Two)

8.30pm - CATH & PHIL TYLER PLUS TIM ERIKSEN (SummerTyne Late Lounge)

10.15pm - HIGH PLAINS JAMBOREE (Concourse Stage)