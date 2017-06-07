Former Britain’s Got Talent stars The Jive Aces to swing into Easington

A jive band will swing into action when they play Easington Welfare Hall in Easington Colliery on Saturday.

The Jive Aces will be performing their Jump Jive and Wail show as part of a national tour.

The former Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalists, who appeared on the hit show in 2012, will be supported by local rock ‘n’ roll DJs Big Red and Stew Campbell.

Lead singer Ian Clarkson said: “Stew was responsible for our first-ever gig as the Jive Aces, so we go back a long way.”

The Jive Aces have just returned from a six-week tour of the United States, ending in Las Vegas where they showcased their latest album at the International Viva Las Vegas Festival, the largest of its kind in the world.

Ian added: “We’ve come to the North East many times, but this is our first time here in Easington and we are looking forward to playing some new material from our latest album, as well as the old favourites.”

The Jive Aces will be joined in Easington by special guest singer Amy Baker.

No stranger to the Jive Aces line-up, Amy has performed with the band at top festivals including Glastonbury and her own recordings were recently featured on the Paul Jones Show BBC Radio 2.

The Jive Aces’ latest album, their 12th, marks the 20th anniversary of this line-up and is called Diggins The Roots Vol 1 Rockin’ Rhythm and Blues.

Since their inception 20 years ago, the colourful band has performed at Glastonbury Festival and Buckingham Palace and sold out the Royal Albert Hall.

•Tickets for Saturday’s are £10. For more information call 07947 156318 or go to www.jiveaces.com