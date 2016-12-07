Futureheads and Field Music musicians produce Christmas track with primary pupils

Primary school pupils have created a cracker of a Christmas track after enlisting the help of a Mercury Music Prize-nominated artist.

David Brewis took a break from recording music with critically-acclaimed Sunderland band Field Music to produce Howletch Christmas, with children from Howletch Lane Primary School in Peterlee.

David Craig with Howletch Lane Primary School pupils

The pupils also wrote the track with David Craig, aka Jaff from Futureheads, who is now a teacher at the school.

The track was penned by eight children, aged seven to 11, and then performed by 30 10-year-olds from the school.

As well as singing the catchy track, aside from the guitar, all the music was played by the children including chime bars, sleigh bells and bass guitar.

Mr Craig, who used to play bass in Futureheads, who hit the top 10 with track Hounds of Love, said he was proud of the pupils’ achievements,

Field Music. Photo by Andy Martin

He explained: “What got me interested in teaching was being able to spend time with the kids. Sometimes teaching can become about Ofsted reports and marking, which is obviously important, but it’s great to be able to do something creative like this with the children.

“I know David from my time with the band and I rang him up to tell him what I was doing with the kids.

“He came along with his laptop and produced the track. There’s not many school kids who can say they have a Mercury Music Prize-nominated artist on their Christmas song.”

The pupils are hoping to raise the profile of Howletch Christmas. As well as the school choir performing the tune, they’re hoping to get radioplay for the track.