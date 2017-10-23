George Michael set for number one slot with posthumous album

Late singer George Michael is on track for a posthumous number one as his latest album soars past Niall Horan's debut in this week's charts.

Listen Without Prejudice Vol 1, featuring tracks Freedom 90 and Praying For Time, shot to the top spot after its original release in 1990 and has sold around 25,000 copies in days.

Its re-introduction to shelves coincided with Freedom, the documentary about his career that he had been working on before his death on Christmas Day last year.

In second place so far is the One Direction singer's first solo record, Flicker. It is followed by last week's winner, Beautiful Trauma by Pink, in third place.

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher's As You Were has slipped to fourth position, while Krept and Konan's new album 7 Days has entered the charts at number five.

Over on the singles chart, little has changed over the weekend, with Post Malone and 21 Savage's Rockstar still in pole position, followed by Havana by Camila Cabello and Young Thug.

Sam Smith's hit Too Good At Goodbyes has dropped to number five, while Avicii and Rita Ora's Lonely Together has held last week's fourth position.

Silence by Marshmello and Khalid is at number three, with days to go before this week's official charts are announced on Friday.

Other recent releases in the list include Taylor Swift's Gorgeous at number 10, Rita Ora's Anywhere at number 20 and Liam Payne's Bedroom Floor at 25.