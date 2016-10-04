Green Day set to headline Hyde Park music festival

American punk rock band Green Day have been announced as the first headline act for British Summer Time's Hyde Park music festival next year.

The event - which will celebrate its fifth anniversary in 2017 - has seen names like Taylor Swift, The Rolling Stones and Stevie Wonder perform in London's Hyde Park.

Lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong said: "London in the summer, us and tens of thousands of fans having the biggest party in one of the world's most legendary venues.

"We have the best year to look forward to and this has just made it extra special."

The band will be performing as part of their Revolution Radio tour, which follows the release of their 12th studio album of the same name on October 7.

They will headline the Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park festival on July 1.

AEG Live's James King said: "We're super excited to be announcing Green Day as our first headliner for 2017.

"So many hits and also some amazing new music as well. London is going to be treated to one of the best stadium bands of our generation on the Great Oak Stage in Hyde Park."

Tickets for Green Day's headline show go on general sale on October 7.